Another shot of cold air moves in ahead of the weekend, and some mountain snow will fall! This sets us up for a chilly weekend, but milder air arrives next week.
High elevation snow showers are likely today across western North Carolina, and accumulations are likely in the counties bordering Tennessee. Winter weather advisories and even a winter storm warning are in effect for some areas. The Upstate will see increasing clouds this afternoon, and a few showers could develop...but no winter weather concerns are expected. Temperatures will reach the 50s.
Another round of snow showers is possible overnight across the high elevations of WNC, continuing partly into Saturday morning. The rest of the day looks sunny and cold. Total snow accumulations in the mountains could see 2-4, with locally higher amounts. The Upstate stays sunny most of Saturday with highs reaching the low 50s.
Sunday looks fantastic and much warmer relative to today and Saturday's chill. Showers become possible Monday and Tuesday, with more widespread rain and even a few storms expected by Wednesday.
