Eta set on a path to a west coast of Florida landfall this week, rain will move in to the Carolinas on the outskirts. A cold front to the west will move in around midweek, increasing the rain and storm potential before clearing out late this week.
This morning, partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. While a sprinkle can't be ruled out, most of the day stays dry and mostly cloudy, with a few evening showers possible. Highs reach 72 Upstate and 68 in the mountains.
Our attention then turns to the Gulf of Mexico where Eta will churn as a tropical storm or hurricane this week. As of now we're looking at scattered showers for Tuesday, then more widespread rani and storms Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible these days depending on where a plume of tropical moisture sets up and the timing of a cold front. 1-3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.
Showers continue, though less widespread Thursday with a drier Friday to follow. Highs warm into the low and mid-70s at the end of the week as a little more sunshine comes through. By the weekend, a few more showers become possible with mostly cloudy skies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.