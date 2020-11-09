Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the week.
A cold from approaching from the north and west will arrive during the middle of the week, plus we are watching tropical storm Eta which will bring us some decent rain over these next few days.
Today will feature a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with temperatures jumping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Our attention as of now turns to the Gulf of Mexico where Eta continues to spin as a tropical storm. Eta and the approaching cold front combined will influence our weather over these next few days. As of now we're looking at scattered showers for Tuesday, then more widespread rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts when this weather event is all said and done.
Get the rain gear out and stay weather aware over these next few days.
Temperatures will stay mild this week in the 60s and 70s before cooler air gets ushered in for the weekend.
