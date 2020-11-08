eta

For tonight we're looking at mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to around 60 for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.

Monday's weather looks to be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70, upper 60s in the mountains. A few sprinkles could be possible.

Our attention then turns to the Gulf of Mexico where Eta will be churning as a tropical storm or hurricane this week. The models are still having a difficult time determining where Eta is going and how much rain we could see from the system.

 As of now we're looking at scattered showers for Tuesday, then more widespread showers and T-Storms Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible these days depending on where a plume of tropical moisture sets up and the timing of a cold front. 1-3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

Showers continue Thursday with a drier Friday, then a few more showers possible for the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for the week with upper 60s Monday and Tuesday for the mountains with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s for the mountains with 60s for the Upstate.

