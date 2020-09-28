After a mild start to the week, a cold front Tuesday will increase the rain chance and eventually drop temperatures significantly for the second half of the week.
This morning, expect generally cloudy skies and spotty showers. Temperatures sit in the 60s, with some areas of fog that could become thick. Throughout the day, isolated light showers will continue, with general clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Big changes come Tuesday with a cold front's approach, tapping into plenty of moisture. We'll see widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, with a chance for localized flooding in areas of downpours. High temperatures will be in the in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains. Low temperatures tumble into Wednesday morning with mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
Showers will linger briefly on Wednesday morning with drier conditions later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees. It's looking dry Thursday into the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for the Upstate and 60s for the mountains.
With the cooler temperatures late in the week, expect the overnight lows to drop into the 40s for everyone toward the weekend mornings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.