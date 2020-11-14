For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Expect low temperatures in the upper 40s for the mountains and low 50s for the Upstate.
On Sunday a cold front will move through the region, possibly sparking some showers, especially across the mountains with a few sprinkles possible for the Upstate. It will become breezy with clearing skies later in the day. Highs will be near 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains. Temperatures will be falling in the mountains in the afternoon.
Sunday night is looking clear and colder with lows near 40 in the Upstate with 30s in the mountains and protected valleys.
Monday through Friday looks just about perfect with mostly sunny skies. It'll be perfect to watch the Leonid meteor showers.
We'll see cooler 60s for highs Monday and Tuesday with upper 50s in the mountains. Morning lows will be near 40 Monday morning with upper 30s Tuesday morning. The mountains will see low to mid 30s for lows.
Another push of cooler air moves in Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Near 30 in the mountains.
Friday and Saturday we're back in the 60s with lows in the 30s for the mountains Friday morning, then 40s for everybody Saturday morning.
