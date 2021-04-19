For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies and low in the upper 40s in the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains.
Tuesday will be another great day with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s for the Upstate and near 70 in the mountains.
A strong cold front moves through Wednesday, it could trigger some showers in the mountains with dry conditions in the Upstate. Highs will be in the upper 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s by Thursday morning for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains. A frost/freeze threat is likely at that time. Make sure you cover your garden and plants.
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains. Thursday night will be another cold one with lows in the 30s with the chance of another frost and freeze.
Friday looks dry with highs near 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Lows Friday night will be in the 40s.
A chance of rain moves in Saturday with highs in the 60s.
