For tonight expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures settling to near 50 in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
A strong cold front moving through Wednesday morning with usher in colder air, it could trigger some showers in the Mountains with dry conditions in the Upstate. High peaks could even see brief snow showers as colder air pushes in with the front. Generally, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the Mountains.
It will be much colder with temperatures dipping into the 30s by Thursday morning for the Upstate and upper 20s to lower 30s in the Mountains. A freeze watch has been issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for parts of the viewing area, so make sure you cover your garden and plants.
Thursday will be another cooler day, with highs in the middle 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the Mountains with sunshine. Thursday night low temperatures drop in the 30s with another chance of a frost and freeze.
Friday looks dry with highs in the 60s region-wide, with widespread rain moving in for Saturday.
