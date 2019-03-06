(FOX Carolina) - The chill lingers into Thursday before rain returns Friday and into the weekend.
After the coldest morning since February 1st, temperatures rebound only into the upper 30s to upper 40s today under a fully sunny sky. Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s once again!
Thursday brings back a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 40s and 50s, still cooler than normal for this time of year. Friday brings a chance for scattered rain showers and highs staying in the 40s and 50s.
This weekend, milder air moves back in reaching the 60s on Saturday and possibly into the low 70s for Sunday! A few storms could develop early Sunday, and they could pose a severe weather threat. We'll keep you posted as the forecast evolves.
