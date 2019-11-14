Colder than normal conditions will prevail through the end of the week! A few showers could roll through tonight and Friday before a nice weekend!
This morning, high clouds are spreading across the region but it's another COLD start. Temperatures are generally in the 20s. Clouds thicken up today as temperatures hold in the 40s yet again, and a few showers are possible late in the day into the evening. There's a chance of a few sleet pellets in the Upstate as the outer edges of the moisture begin to work in, but these will be of no concern.
Late tonight into Friday, an area of low pressure will move by to the south, and that will take the bulk of the rain with it. However, showers are possible across the Upstate and NC foothills. Highs will reach near 50 degrees but could hold on to the 40s in areas where showers are slower to clear.
The sky should slowly clear Saturday, leaving Sunday with more sunshine! Highs will be in the 50s both days, so while it will be chilly, it will be warmer than previous days!
