Clear skies dominate the week, with a big warm-up in store.
This morning starts below freezing in most spots outside of downtown Greenville. Full sunshine holds strong, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s. Tonight drops back into the 30s.
Tuesday it warms up a bit more, with highs in the 60s to 70 degrees under a sunny sky. Wednesday stays similar, but stretches into the low 70s.
High pressure keeps sunshine and warmth in the forecast through the week, with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s by Friday. By the end of the week even the nights will warm up, sitting in the 40s and 50s.
The mountains will finally see a small chance for rain over the weekend, but only a few passing clouds are expected in the Upstate. Highs will back off into the 60s by the end of next weekend.
