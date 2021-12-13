Clear skies dominate the next several days, with a warm-up expected! Rain holds off until the weekend.
Temperatures this morning sit at and below freezing across the area, under a clear sky and calm wind. The day turns a little milder than yesterday, reaching the upper 50s to 60 degrees for the Upstate and mountains. Tonight is back to the lower 30s.
Tomorrow warms up nicely, with full sunshine and highs in the low to mid-60s. Wednesday stays sunny and nice around 60 degrees.
A bigger warm-up comes Thursday into Friday. Expect passing clouds and sunshine both days, with highs Thursday reaching the low to mid-60s, and by Friday closing in to the lower 70s.
Active weather looks to return next weekend, with scattered showers Saturday around 70 degrees, dropping to a cooler, more widespread rain by Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.