Colder temperatures settle in for the next few mornings, with frost and freeze potential! The days, however, begin a slow warm up into the weekend and next week with plenty of sunshine building in.
Cold this morning, with frost and freeze concerns as temperatures sit in the 30s for the entire area. Through the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs staying cooler than usual in the low to mid-50s. Tonight drops back into the 30s, potentially a few degrees colder than this morning.
Saturday warms up by a few degrees, into the mid and upper 50s, but passing clouds remain in place and it could get a bit breezy at times. Saturday night again drops into the 30s.
Sunday finally warms into the 60s across the board, with plenty of sunshine! Humidity levels will remain low, so you may start noticing the dry feel outside.
Next week temps will steadily warm into the 70s with lots of sun, so it will be back to a more spring-like feel! Overnights won't be as cold either, mainly in the 40s and upper 30s.
