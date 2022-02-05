For the overnight hours we're looking at cold conditions with clear and calm weather under high pressure. Lows will be in the mid 20s for the Upstate, and near 20 in the mountains.
Sunday looks like another great day, with abundant sunshine, and temperatures still on the chilly side. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s again, with low 40s in the mountains. Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of the next system to affect us. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
For Monday, low pressure develops along the SC coast pushing light precipitation our way Monday. If it comes in early enough, we could see some sleet or snow, then some light rain. Minor impacts are expected. As temperatures rise into the 40s we're looking at plain rain. Monday night it clears out with lows in the 20s and 30s.
For Tuesday and for the rest of the week, we'll see sunshine and temperatures warming through the 50s to around 60 by Thursday.
