High pressure remains in control over most of the eastern United States this evening, set to keep our weather clear and quiet as we move into our Saturday night. Following the cold front that brought rain and gusty winds to the region on Thursday night, a second will sweep through the region overnight, helping to reinforce the colder air already in place. Lows will plummet into the middle and upper 20s across the Upstate, with folks in the mountains waking up to temperatures closer to 20 degrees.
Expect another day of sunny skies on Sunday, but with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than on Saturday. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s, but the abundant sun will make for a pleasant day regardless.
Our weather pattern will take a more unsettled turn as we look ahead to next week. Monday begins with partly cloudy skies, with clouds increasing during the afternoon and a few light showers. Highs will climb closer to 60 degrees, and will keep warming through the middle of the week. Expect a chance of rain each day through Friday, with highs returning to the 60s and run into the 70s for some on Wednesday.
