Our cold and rainy weather pattern continues tonight into Tuesday with another batch of rain for Wednesday and Thursday.
Heavy bands of rain will continue to move in and out of the area until around midnight or so, followed by showers and patchy fog and lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday won't be quite as rainy as Monday, but still with scattered showers moving through the area with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We'll get a brief break in the action Tuesday night into most of the day Wednesday.
Our next batch of rain will arrive Wednesday evening and continue into Wednesday night and most of the day Thursday.
There's also a SLIGHT chance of isolated freezing rain Wednesday night in the mountains.
Additionally, the mountains could even see some snow mix with the rain Thursday night.
Good news is Friday will finally be sunny and dry again with highs returning to the 50s and lower 60s by next weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.