One more round of rain ends the week before clearing for this weekend. Temperatures stay well below normal for this time of year over the next seven days.
It's a chilly rain all day today, with temperatures hovering around 52 degrees for both the mountains and the Upstate. Lighter showers will break into pockets of heavier rain on and off as the cold front moves in.
All the rain clears out tonight, leaving sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid-50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains both days, while nights get downright cold. Saturday night will be frosty in the Upstate with lows down in the mid-30s, while the mountains can expect a hard freeze in the upper 20s.
Due to the expected cold, there is a Freeze Watch in place for the Upstate, NE Georgia, and Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties in the mountains from Saturday night until Sunday morning.
Another round of rain arrives from Monday into Tuesday, leading up to the coldest night of the season so far. Tuesday night lows will drop to 30 in the Upstate and 24 for the mountains! We might even see a few snowflakes near the TN border toward daybreak Wednesday.
