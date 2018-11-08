One more round of rain is on the way for Friday before clearing for this weekend. Temps will be well below normal for this time of year through next week.
Tonight expect isolated showers and temps slowly dropping into the 40s. Friday will bring light showers in the morning, then a band of heavier rain in the afternoon as the cold front moves in. Highs will only reach the low 50s during the day.
Rain clears out Friday night, leaving sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains. Saturday night will be frosty in the Upstate with lows down in the mid 30s, while the mountains can expect a hard freeze in the upper 20s.
Another round of rain arrives Monday into Tuesday, leading up to the coldest night of the season so far. Tuesday night lows will drop to 30 in the Upstate and 24 for the mountains! We might even see a few snowflakes near the TN border toward daybreak Wednesday.
