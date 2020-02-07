Our next burst of energy will bring showers and a mix of rain and snow to the area on Saturday.
Morning temperatures will start in the 20s with slow warming into the 30s.
Most will be dry early Saturday morning, but precipitation is likely to begin during the mid morning in NE Georgia and westernmost North Carolina.
It'll move east into the Upstate and mountains during the late morning and likely continue into the late afternoon.
Temperatures in the Upstate and NE Georgia are likely to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so any snow that mixes with rain likely won't stick to cement.
In other words, most precipitation in the Upstate/Ne Georgia will fall as a cold rain, with some snow mixing in (and possibly very briefly transitioning to all snow).
Some accumulations of up to 1-3 inches are possible in the mountains.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM to midnight Saturday for Rabun Co., GA, Jackson and Macon Co., NC and the TN/NC border.
Precipitation should wrap up by sunset at the latest in the Upstate as snow lingers in the higher elevations through midnight.
Sunday brings much better weather with some sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 50s,
Don't get used to it though because our next front will approach on Monday and likely stall over the area. This will mean several days worth of rain and possible storms as highs return to the 60s.
Cooler air returns by the end of next week as rain finally pushes out.
