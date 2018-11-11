A cold rain will move through our area Monday and Tuesday with additional rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.
Clouds will increase overnight tonight with a stray shower or two with lows in the 30s.
Monday morning will have hit and miss showers, but more organized rain will settle in throughout the afternoon, and especially during the evening and overnight Monday.
Rain will likely be the heaviest Monday night and then weaken to scattered showers throughout the day Tuesday.
There's also a chance that some snowflakes could mix in Tuesday night on the back side of this system in the high elevations of western North Carolina.
Temperatures during this stretch will only make it into the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday respectively.
We'll get a little break from rain Wednesday, but another round of showers will work itself in Wednesday evening, and the become widespread Wednesday night and most of the day Thursday with highs staying in the 40s.
Good news is that Friday and next weekend will be dry and sunny, but cold too with highs in the 50s.
