A cold rain will move through our area for several days this week, with overcast skies and a breeze keeping an uncomfortably cool, damp feeling across the southeast.
Today brings widespread, locally heavy rain into this evening. Expect temperatures to hold in the low 40s for much of the day with a breeze at times. Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in many areas through today and tonight.
Tomorrow holds on to an overcast sky with occasional rain, though it won't be as heavy as today. Temperatures should reach the 40s to low 50s, but with a blast of cooler air coming, there's a chance that some snowflakes could mix in Tuesday night on the back side of this system in the high elevations of western North Carolina.
Wednesday, a peek of sunshine may break through the clouds early in the day, but an overcast sky will take over once again with rain developing, and highs staying in the 40s. Thursday continues in the gloomy, chilly, and rainy pattern with temperatures not making it out of the 40s.
Some good news this week is that Friday and next weekend will be dry and sunny, with a slight warm up coming! Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s to end the week, but reach closer to 60 for the weekend.
