(FOX Carolina) - Rain sticks around for Friday and the early part of the weekend before clearing and warming up on Sunday.
Widespread rain, heavy at times, lingers for the day and into tonight. Over an inch of rain is expected, along with chilly temperatures. It stays in the 40s all day long, with rain intensity lessening toward the late afternoon. There is a Flood Watch until 6pm Saturday for parts of the mountains.
Showers will stay spotty into Friday night and Saturday, and we won’t fully clear out until Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will warm into the 50s.
Sunday will finally be totally dry and sunny! Highs will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s, so it looks like a beautiful day to enjoy outside.
Nice weather lingers into next week, with highs staying slightly above normal for a change!
