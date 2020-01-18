Cold and dreary weather will continue tonight which will be followed by a sunnier warmer Sunday and then a batch of Arctic air next week.
Showers should wrap up around midnight as temperatures stay in the 30s to low 40s.
Sunday will start with patchy cloud cover and fog, but the sun will prevail and yield highs in the middle 40s to middle 50s with a brisk northwesterly breeze at 10-20 mph.
That colder airmass will begin being felt Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the upper 10s to middle 20s.
Highs Monday through Wednesday will only reach the middle 30s to middle 40s in the mountains and Upstate respectively.
Lows those mornings will be in the upper 10s to middle 20s as skies stay clear, so be sure to dress warmly those days.
Temperatures will bounce back into the 40s and 50s by Thursday through next weekend.
That's also when our next frontal system will bring a chance of rain to the area either next Friday or Saturday.
We'll have a better idea on timing once long range models come into better agreement.
