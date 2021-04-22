Another unseasonably cold morning for Friday, ahead of a good chance for rain and even some storms on Saturday.
Tonight will be very cold for this time of year! Expect lows down to 31 in the mountains and 37 for the Upstate by Friday morning. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been posted for our area.
Through the day Friday it will be sunny and pleasant with highs back in the 60s.
Friday night will bring increasing clouds, but rain should hold off until midday on Saturday. Soaking rain pushes in from the west by 10AM-Noon, with a threat for storms late afternoon as the main system moves through.
The greatest threat for severe weather will be south of 85 where the air will be more unstable. Expect that threat between about 2-6PM.
Skies clear Saturday night, leading to sunshine and 70s on Sunday! We’ll get a big warm-up into next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next rain chance comes Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.