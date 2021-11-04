Colder temperatures settle in for a bit! Expect Upstate frost over the next few nights, and a freeze in the mountains. Sunshine will dominate our afternoons luckily.
Tonight clouds clear out and temps drop to 33 in the mountains and 37 for the Upstate with fog likely. A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of the Upstate for tonight.
Friday will be mostly sunny after a foggy start. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s. By Friday night it gets cold again with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and near freezing in the mountains.
Saturday will be a bit warmer with highs near 60 for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains. Lows will still be in the 30s on Saturday night however!
Sunday bring a milder day with highs back in the upper 50s to mid 60s area-wide. Humidity levels will remain low, so you may be noticing the dry feel outside!
Next week temps will be steadily warming into the 70s, so it will be back to a more spring-like feel! Another cold front is set to move through late week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.