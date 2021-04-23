Another unseasonably cold morning today ahead of a good chance for rain and even some storms on Saturday. Summer-like heat takes over next week.
Expect lows down to 31 in the mountains and 37 for the Upstate this morning, with Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings posted for our area. Through the day, expect sun and clouds and highs reaching the low to upper 60s.
Tonight turns cloudy with lows in the 40s.
Scattered showers may begin in the morning Saturday, but builds toward midday with soaking rain. A threat for storms comes late in the afternoon as the main system moves through.
The greatest threat for severe weather will be south of 85 where the air will be more unstable. Expect that threat between about 2-6PM with a slight risk for damaging wind, hail, and brief tornadoes.
Skies clear Saturday night, leading to sunshine in the 70s on Sunday. We’ll get a big warm-up into next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next rain chance comes Thursday.
