Beautiful weather is on tap through the rest of the week, with some chilly overnights ahead. A chance for rain is back in the forecast this weekend.
A chilly night is in store! Expect patchy frost across the mountains and Upstate as temps drop into the low to upper 30s on Thursday morning.
Sunny, gorgeous spring weather will dominate for Thursday and Friday, with highs warming back into the 70s toward the end of the week.
Tree pollen, along with grass and mold, will continue to be an issue, so keep this in mind when spending much time outside in this pretty weather!
Rain chances increase this weekend, with a few showers possible on Saturday. Anything we see early in the weekend would be very light and brief. A low pressure system will approach from the south on Sunday, bringing some heavier downpours toward Sunday night into Monday.
