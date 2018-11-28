(FOX Carolina) - Temperatures will slowly warm up through the rest of the week, ahead of some rain for this weekend. Another blast of cold air arrives toward the middle of next week.
Thursday morning lows will cool to 28 in the Upstate and 24 for the mountains. Under mostly sunny skies we’ll see highs reach 55 for the Upstate and 51 in the mountains for Thursday afternoon.
Clouds will increase Thursday night, and we could see a few showers as early as lunchtime on Friday. Any rain we see Friday will be very light and spotty in nature, then a better chance for heavier showers comes on Saturday.
This weekend will bring some soggy weather mainly for Saturday afternoon and evening. A few lingering showers will be possible on Sunday, but for the most part it will be the better day to be outside. Highs will actually creep up to near 70!
Another cold blast arrives toward the middle of next week.
