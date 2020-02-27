Another shot of cold air is coming ahead of the weekend, and some mountain snow could fall! This will keep the weekend chilly, but milder air arrives next week.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 26-30 range across our area. Clouds will build on Friday, mainly in the mountain, and the winds will kick up. Expect gusty winds out of the northwest throughout the day, with snow developing along the TN border late day. The Upstate should stay dry with a high near 50.
Temperatures drop into the 20s Friday night, then struggle to warm through the day on Saturday! Milder temps are ahead for Sunday and next week.
If you are voting in the democratic primary, you’ll encounter very chilly temps through the day, but the sun will be out and you don’t have to worry about getting soaked if you have to stand outside in any lines.
Our next good rain chance arrives on Wednesday of next week. This could bring some heavy downpours and possible strong storms.
