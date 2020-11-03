It's a very chilly start to our day, but temperatures will be warming up nicely later today.
High temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the lower and middle 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine once again with beautiful sky conditions and a generally light breeze.
Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will jump into the 60s to even near 70 degrees as sunshine continues. Overnight lows slowly warm into the 40s through the week nights.
With an influence off the Atlantic, more clouds build in at the end of the week, but as of now no rain is expected through the work-week. Saturday and Sunday have a 20% chance for a light shower, with otherwise dry weather conditions.
High temperatures will top out around 70 degrees Friday and into the weekend.
Check out the 7-Day forecast here.
