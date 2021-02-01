Spotty Upstate rain and mountain snow continue today and tomorrow, but drier and milder air returns later in the week. The next round of wet and possible wintry weather comes to end the week.

This morning starts in the 30s with overcast skies. Scattered light showers come through the Upstate, while the TN line and parts of the mountains hold on to snowfall. Most areas will dry out through the day as highs reach 46 Upstate and 38 in the mountains, with a breeze holding strong. The TN line is likely to continue with light snow for most of the day. Snowfall accumulations could be significant above 3,500 feet.

Tonight, snow continues along the TN line, with lighter snow showers into the NC Foothills. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.

rpm
Snow amounts could be 6 to 12 inches along the higher peaks and ridges and up to 4 inches in the NC Foothills. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the TN line above 3500' until Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday dries out, but stays chilly in the 30s and 40 in the afternoon. A bigger warm-up comes Wednesday and Thursday, as highs return to the 50s area-wide. 

Rain c=moves back in Friday and Saturday with some mountain snow Saturday. It could become very cold Sunday into next week, so we're watching for that next blast of winter air.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.