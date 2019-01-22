The cold lingers today, with the next chance for rain arriving late overnight. A chance for freezing rain comes at the onset of the wet weather with the possibility for slick conditions early Wednesday.
Today starts well below freezing once again, in the teens to lower 20s under a clear sky and a light breeze. Throughout the day, sunshine doesn't have much of a chance to warm temperatures, so expect the afternoon to reach the 30s to lower 40s.
Tonight, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into place for the higher elevations of the Upstate and the southern mountains for possible freezing rain. It would be spotty and light, but isolated areas could see a light coating of ice briefly through sunrise Wednesday before it warms up enough to change back over to rain.
The remainder of Wednesday will contain on and off showers before widespread heavier rain moves through Wednesday night. As the system wraps up Thursday morning, some high elevation snow becomes possible along the TN/NC border.
The rest of the week and weekend will continue to cool back off into the 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
The mountains have a slight chance for light snow showers Friday and Sunday, and perhaps some light rain for the Upstate, but chances for that right now look very low.
