Chilly temperatures settle in for the time being, ahead of some rain to end the week. We could see a brief wintry mix early Friday, but most of the area will get chilly showers.
Tonight will be very cold with lows down to 31 in the Upstate and 25 for the mountains, so make sure the kids are bundled up heading out the door on Thursday! Through the day we’ll see temps rise to the mid to upper 40s under sunshine, so it really won’t get “warm” all day.
Clouds thicken up Thursday night, then showers push in Friday morning. Initially we could see some of the rain fall as light freezing rain/drizzle, but regular rain will take over as the surface warms up. The most likely areas for freezing rain will be northern Upstate into the NC piedmont and southern mountains.
Rain will continue off and on through the day Friday with highs in the low 40s (miserable weather in my opinion!). A few showers will linger into early Saturday, then skies clear for the afternoon.
Milder air moves in through the weekend, then our next system will bring rain and cool us down by Tuesday.
