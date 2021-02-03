Happy Wednesday everyone! It's very COLD this morning, and we will stay chilly throughout the entire day. Bundle up and stay warm!
After the extreme morning chill, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s for the Mountains and lower 50s today in the Upstate featuring mostly sunny skies. Now winds will stay breezy from the Northwest sustained at 10 to 20 mph. That will create cold wind chill values throughout the day, so dress warm!
Late in the day and overnight, the winds will ease up. Giving us calmer conditions tomorrow. Thursday will have more sun than clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s for the Mountains to lower 50s in the Upstate. Thursday night expect rain and that will lingering through our Friday.
Friday starts with widespread showers, and a brief mountain wintry mix, but turns to all rain throughout the late morning. The rain will gradually wrap up by the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.