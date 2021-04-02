Happy Friday everyone! We hope you had a great start to your day and we welcome you to the start of the weekend. Colder weather has arrived and it will last through the end of the week before a BIG warm-up. We break down your forecast below.
Clear and breezy conditions today. With highs reaching the middle 50s in the Upstate and the lower to middle 40s in the mountains. Feeling cooler because of the stronger winds. Sunshine across the area is expected today, just dress warm as it will be chilly all day.
Tonight temperatures drop back below freezing. Be sure to protect your sensitive plants if you don’t want them to sustain damage from the cold, and make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep.
Saturday holds on to sunshine with highs returning to the 50s and low 60s, followed by more sun on Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.
The warm up and sunshine continues into next week. Monday hits the 70s for everyone, and climbs even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures near 80 degrees in the Upstate and upper 70s for the Mountains.
Clouds and a small chance for showers push back into the Carolinas by Thursday.
Have a great day!
