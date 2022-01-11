Bitter cold temps are ahead for tonight, ahead of a warm-up through Friday. Then we'll be monitoring a system that could bring accumulating snow and a wintry mix to the area this weekend.
Tonight lows will drop to 24 in the Upstate and 19 for the mountains. Wednesday will be sunny with highs near 50, which is classic winter weather for our area!
Temps warm up for Thursday and Friday with highs back in the mid 50s. A quick system Thursday night could bring some TN border snowfall.
By Saturday we'll be watching a low pressure dive south, and eventually spread moisture into our area Saturday night. Snow looks like for the mountains, with some rain, snow and a wintry mix for the Upstate Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's way too early to call on amounts, but accumulations are certainly possible even outside the mountains.
Precipitation should be out by Sunday night, leading to some calmer weather next week.
