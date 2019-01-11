Not an ideal weekend forecast setting up, but parts of it will be dry. Expect mostly rain for the Upstate while the mountains will get a wintry mix.
Saturday will start with lots of cloud cover and a chance for light snow/sleet in the mountains.
A Winter Storm Watch is out for Buncombe, Henderson, Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell counties through 7PM Sunday.
A good chunk of Saturday should be dry, just cloudy, for the Upstate. Highs will warm into the mid 40s.
Rain will build in during the afternoon and evening, while the mountains will see a wintry mix. As the rain pushes in for the Upstate we could briefly see flurries or sleet, but that should be isolated. Some light accumulations are possible in the high mountains, but most of the snow will turn to rain by late Saturday night.
Sunday will bring morning showers for most spots, then clearing for the afternoon. Parts of the mountains could see some wrap around snow along the highest peaks Sunday night.
Next week will start a drying and warming trend! We should be back to near 60 by mid-week!
