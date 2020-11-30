Happy Monday! We welcome you back to the traditional work-week after a long Holiday weekend.
The heavy rain from this morning has moved out, but snow will impact our Mountain towns as the backside of this system will be bringing us some very cold air creating snow showers.
Temperatures will climb a few degrees today in the upstate peaking in the middle to upper 50s. For the mountains, temperatures will fall. We are in the 40s now, but throughout the day temperatures will drop into the 30s. Expect the wind to get stronger as the day progresses all across the region, gusting to 25-35 mph.
Several inches of snow will be possible across the mountains near the TN/NC state line. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the higher terrain with Winter Weather Advisories for the lower elevations until Tuesday morning. (See picture below).
Wednesday will feature a few passing clouds with temperatures trying to rebound closer to average.
Thursday into Friday morning another round of rain and even a rain snow mix (in the higher elevations) will roll through the region.
After that expect sunshine for the weekend.
