Temperatures plummet both day and night through the end of the week, with strong wind holding on to the area. Sunshine dominates this weekend, with continued below-average temperatures.
This morning will bring snow showers in the mountains, mainly near the TN border. Lows will drop to 28 there, while the Upstate should remain mostly dry and generally clear with morning temperatures in the mid-30s. The day ends up sunny and breezy with highs in the low 40s for the mountains and low 50s in the Upstate.
Friday stays chilly, as another reinforcing shot of cold air dives in for the weekend. Highs will stay in the 40s and low 50s, with no rain expected. The mountains could see a few snowflakes on Friday evening. Over the next several nights, expect lows at or below freezing area-wide.
If you are voting in the democratic primary on Saturday, you’ll encounter very chilly temperatures through the day, but the sun will be out and you don’t have to worry about getting soaked if you have to stand outside in any lines.
Sunday stays cold early, but returns to the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon with a sunny sky. This will be the best day of the weekend to spend time outdoors.
A warm-up comes next week, with highs back in the 60s for most spots. There will be generally dry weather to start the week with only a 20% chance at rain on Monday and Tuesday, but our next good rain chance arrives on Wednesday.
