Cold weather takes hold into this coming weekend along with another chance of snow in North Carolina Friday and Saturday.
This afternoon looks sunny and windy with gusts up to 20-30 mph, approaching 40-50 mph in the mountains where a wind advisory and high wind warning are in effect. That expires at 7 PM. Daytime highs barely reach 40 degrees in the mountains and upper 40s and low 50s in the Upstate.
Friday stays chilly as another reinforcing shot of cold air dives in for the weekend. Highs will stay in the 40s and low 50s during the day as scattered showers and high elevation snow showers develop in NC. There's a small chance of an afternoon shower in the Upstate though most will stay dry.
Another snow band could move in overnight into early Saturday in the NC mountains, and additional accumulation is possible if not likely. For Upstate voters Saturday, clouds early in the day will clear into sunshine with highs reaching the low 50s.
Sunday stays cold early but rebounds into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon with a sunny sky. This will be the best day of the weekend to spend time outdoors!
A warm-up comes next week with highs back in the 60s for most spots. There will be generally dry weather to start the week with only a 20-30% chance at rain on Monday and Tuesday, but our next good rain chance arrives on Wednesday. There could be a few storms in the mix as well.
