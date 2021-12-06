For the overnight hours we're looking at decreasing clouds, with very cold air building in. Expect temperatures to quickly fall overnight, with lows in the upper 30s by morning, and low 30s in the mountains.
On Tuesday, the sunshine returns, but it will be a lot colder, with highs only in the low 50s for the Upstate, and upper 40s in the mountains. For Tuesday night we'll see dry and cold conditions, more December-like, with lows in the mid to upper 30s, with low 30s in the mountains.
We'll see another chance for rain on Wednesday, but it doesn't look like the soaking rain we need. Expect highs in the mid 50s for the Upstate, with only mid to upper 40s in the mountains. Wednesday night we'll dry out with lows in the 30s.
Most of Thursday looks dry, but we could see some more rain late in the day or at night, and it lingers into Friday as well. Thursday's highs will be in the mid 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains. Warmer 60s build in on Friday, upper 50s in the mountains. At night, lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
The weekend is looking unsettled with increasing rain chances with highs in the 60s Saturday, with 50s by Sunday.
