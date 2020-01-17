Typical cold, winter air finally settles in, along with a chance for rain this weekend. An even deeper cold blast awaits for next week.
Morning temperatures drop to 35 in the Upstate and 28 in western NC this morning, with a mostly clear sky. The shapes up fairly typical for mid-January, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds thicken up tonight, but rain holds off.
Saturday will be rainy at times, mainly after noon. A brief wintry mix could move in at the onset of the rain, but the mountains will be most susceptible to that. In most cases there would be a few sleet pellets or snowflakes mixed with rain. Highs will barely warm, only reaching the 40s in the afternoon area-wide.
Sunday is looking dry and sunny, in the 50s as another front blows in, and that will lead to some bitter cold next week. Expect overnights to drop into the teens and 20s, with daytime highs not making it out of the 30s and 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
We’re watching a system for late next week, but at this point it looks like the cold air will have moved out and it would be all rain. If that changes we will let you know!
