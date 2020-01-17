Typical cold, winter air finally settles in along with a chance for rain this weekend. An even deeper cold blast awaits for next week.
Variably cloudy sky conditions are on tap today with highs reaching the 40s to lower 50s. Clouds thicken up more so tonight, but the weather stays dry with lows dropping to near freezing.
Saturday starts dry, but a brief period of sleet is possible toward mid to late morning as the precip. arrives. It will quickly transition over to rain by midday, but some spots in the mountains could see a wintry mix last a little longer into the afternoon hours before temperatures finally climb there. Showers remain likely for the rest of the afternoon and evening with temperatures struggling into the 40s.
Sunday looks much, much better as sunshine returns with highs reaching the 50s! The sunshine sticks around into next week, but MAJOR cold arrives with temperatures by Tuesday morning starting in the teens and 20s and only reaching the 30s and 40s for daytime highs.
