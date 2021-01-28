A clearing sky in the days ahead will come with colder than usual air for this time of year. This stretches into the weekend, with the next round of wet weather coming Sunday.
Blustery cold settles in today, with winds upwards of 20 and 30 mph gusts across the Upstate and mountains respectively. This morning brings light snow to the TN line, with clear skies elsewhere. The snow will end by mid-morning. Along with a sunny sky today, highs reach the upper 30s in the mountains, and upper 40s in the Upstate, but it will feel colder.
A Wind Advisory is in place for Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Buncombe, and Henderson county high elevations until 4pm.
Watch for a beautiful full moon tonight, the first one of 2021!
It will stay dry and sunny Friday through Saturday with temperatures in the 50s for highs in the Upstate and 40s in the Mountains. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
The dry weather doesn't last as another system promises more rain and mountain snow Sunday into Monday. Highs will be in the 50s with 40s in the mountains with lows in the 20s and 30s.
