Blustery cold settles in today, with winds upwards of 20 to 30 mph across the Upstate and the Mountains. The light snow along the TN state line is ending and we will be left with a clear sky. Along with that sunny sky today, high temperatures will reach the upper 30s in the mountains, and upper 40s in the Upstate, but it will feel colder as wind chill values will dip in the 20s for most throughout the day.
A Wind Advisory is in place for Polk, Rutherford, McDowell, Buncombe, and Henderson county high elevations until 4pm.
Watch for a beautiful full moon tonight, the first one of 2021! It is called the Wolf moon!
Our weather conditions will remain dry through Saturday before another system impacts us providing more rain and mountain snow Sunday into Monday.
