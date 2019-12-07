Colder and a bit cloudier weather takes over on Sunday which will be followed by a couple of batches of rain during the early and late parts of next week.
Expect increasing clouds overnight tonight and perhaps a few spots of drizzle with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
Sunday will bring more clouds than sun and highs in the middle and upper 40s.
A few spotty showers are possible Sunday night into the daytime Monday with highs in the middle and upper 50s.
Expect more widespread rain to take over throughout the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.
Some isolated high elevation snow is also possible early Wednesday morning as this system exits the area.
Wednesday looks decently dry, but chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s with decent sunshine.
There's a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday ahead of our next possible rain maker.
It's still a bit too far out to tell for sure as forecast models have been highly inconsistent so far, but there's a chance for widespread showers Friday into next Saturday.
We'll keep you updated on any changes with this forecast as the days go by.
