(FOX Carolina) - Much colder air will be the rule starting today and lasting into the weekend.
A freeze warning continues until 10 AM this morning for much of WNC and Rabun County, Georgia. A wind advisory is also in effect through 8 AM for Yancey, Mitchell, and the mountains of McDowell counties.
Much, MUCH colder air is the story this morning as temperatures sit in the 30s to lower 40s with a stout breeze making it feel even colder. Afternoon highs struggle to near 60 degrees in the Upstate while only reaching the low 50s across WNC.
A frost advisory has been issued for all of northeast Georgia, NC foothills, and the Upstate for Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend stays fairly cold in the morning with cool afternoons in the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.
Next week looks generally dry with slowly moderating temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s each day, reaching the mid 60s by mid-week.
