Mainly clouds take over today, with barely a peek of sunshine through the day. Starting in the 40s, highs stay cool in the low to mid-50s. Tonight, isolated showers build in, with more widespread rain tomorrow. Highs reach just 48 in the Upstate and 46 in the mountains. The Upstate is likely to see more widespread rain, but the mountains, staying chilly, could see a wintry mix at times in the higher peaks.
Thursday night gets even colder, reaching the mid to upper 30s for everyone. Slick spots will be possible in the mountains.
Friday and Saturday, highs return to the 50s for everyone under partly cloudy skies. Watch out for frost/freeze potential for the overnights through the weekend.
Sunday into next week, full sunshine returns to the Carolinas, along with milder temperatures reaching the 60s to near 70 degrees.
