The North Carolina mountains locked up a lot of the arriving cold air on Friday, but it's going to start trickling in for all of us tonight. High pressure over Tennessee will help to clear out any remaining clouds, and temperatures will fall to the 20s across the mountains, and low 30s upstate.
We've got a beautiful weekend ahead of us, with sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday! Highs will mostly remain in the 50s, but some parts of the Upstate will likely top out in the low 60s on Saturday.
Showery weather takes over for much of next week, with Tuesday looking like our best bet for some steadier rain. Temperatures will at least go on the upswing, though. Highs will return to around 60 on Monday, and we'll be looking for some places to top 70 by Wednesday!
