Colder than normal weather settles in for the rest of this week and part of the weekend! Rain could impact your holiday travel into Monday and Tuesday!
Expect a chilly night as the cold front moves south! Wednesday morning will bring temps in the low 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains. Sunny skies will dominate, but highs will struggle to make it to 50 degrees for Wednesday afternoon in the Upstate, while the mountains stay in the mid 40s.
Wednesday night will be very cold with lows in the 20s area-wide! Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with highs near 50 area-wide.
Clouds will increase a bit on Friday into Saturday, with highs ranging from 47-52 area-wide. Rain pushes in late Saturday into Sunday, but the amount and how long it will last is still uncertain! Stay tuned!
